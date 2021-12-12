The Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) has announced its resolve to pursue programmes and policies to promote the rights and development of women.

Speaker of the 5th Parliament, Hon. Azeezat Yishawu, made the pledge at the conference on the launching of video documentary on the need for strengthening network of young women in leadership and ending violence against women with disabilities.

The programme was organised by United Nations Women in collaboration with the African Young Female Advancement Forum (AYFAF) in commemoration of 16 Days of Activism 2021.

Yishawu said Nigeria has high rates of issues related to sexual molestation and harassment of girls and women, including people living with disabilities, saying these pose hindrances to the women development and growth of the nation.

She noted that despite laws and reforms against the harmful acts, many cultural and religious practices still put the safety of women in the hang.

She attributed the prevalence to ignorance and poverty, urging government and other stakeholders on improved education of the girl-child and awareness to the public on the implications in the society.

“In spite of Federal and various State Governments efforts, development partner’s interventions, high and community-level advocacy of NGOs, among other contributions geared toward violence against women, it persists in our society,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

While commending the organisers, the speaker called on stakeholders to continue to provide support for girls and women, saying Nigeria must lead the rest of the continent in women development and empowerment.