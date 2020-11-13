Acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, has disclosed that 16 auditing firms were involved in the ongoing forensic auditing of the activities of the commission from inception till 2019.

Pondei, who made the declaration yesterday at the presentation of additional tools, including 10 Hilux vehicles and five buses to the auditing firms at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said that the exercise was not to witch-hunt anyone or group.

He noted that the ceremony was in continuation of the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari for audit on the activities of the commission in the last 20 years.

The NDDC boss, however, stated that the audit would make the commission stronger to deliver on its core mandate to the people of the region and called for a transparent process.

Pondei said: “You will recall that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the setting up of the forensic audit to look into the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission since inception to August 2019.

“And these forensic consultants were appointed, today, we are here to hand over additional tools to the forensic auditors and to let everybody know that the process has since commenced and it is going stronger.

“We hope that at the end of the day the forensic audit will unravel a lot of things that have gone on in the commission. It is not a witch-hunting process, but just for us to truly know the state of things and recommend a way forward and make sure that the commission delivers on its core mandate,” he stated.

The lead consultant for the forensic audit team, Joshua Bashiru, who said the audit was in fulfilment of the directive of the president, reiterated that the process was a milestone to exposing what hadhappened in the commission since its inception.

Bashiru said: “Today signifies another important milestone to unravelling what has happened in this organisation in the last 20 years; two, to introduce the forensic audit team that will be involved in this process. To update the management on where we are so far and what is required to be done.

“Tomorrow, we will be here to meet with the state directors and departmental directors. This is very important for forensic auditors to understand how the state works and the department directors.”

He further stated that one of the consultants would be involved in the reorganisation and repositioning the commission, adding that as an interventionist agency they would be to tackle its pitfalls.