The majority leader, Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Naanlong Gapyil, has said that the embattled Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok, was impeached by 16 members of the House for financial misappropriation and gross incompetence.

Gapyil, who stated this in an interview at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, alleged that the former Speaker used his position to corruptly enrich himself and develop his personal political empire, thereby frustrating policies that could have engendered development to the state.

Gapyil further accused the former Speaker of shutting down the House for three months and finding a home in the major opposition party, noting that these acts culminated in what led to his ouster as the Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly.

The member representing Mikang constituency showed reporters videos of the impeachment proceedings affirming that 16 members of the House of Assembly signed the impeachment notice and followed due process in line with the House rules.

The lawmaker further noted with regret that the House was just managing the former Speaker as he was at the lowest ebb of intellectual matters, especially in areas relating to legislative businesses.

Hon. Gapyil said, “Journalists from both the print and electronic media were invited and were present. We made it bold to ask members of the media to take a headcount of the honourable members in the House today which they did. Now, if you have watched the video containing house proceedings, you would find out that apart from the minority leader and Hon. Simi, all other PDP members were present. In all, 14 APC and 2 PDP members voted and impeached the former Speaker and the record is available. No impeachment can take place without satisfying the requirement of the law and we are fully aware of this.

“It is equally the reason why we ensured that we followed due process. The list of the members who attended today’s proceedings was submitted to the Clerk of the House and he confirmed it before he authorized the change in leadership of the House.

“Abok is also said to have made concerted efforts to thwart all the efforts put in place by the current administration of Governor Lalong and the goodwill earned by it simply because he felt he has found a new home other than the All Progressives Party,” the majority leader alleged.

He said Abok is a product of the ruling APC, stressing that all he ought to have done was to have work in line with the policies and programmes of the current government to ensure delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of Plateau State.

“But I want to tell you that what the House under the former Speaker Nuhu Abok was doing was totally in the negation of what is expected of a leader who is supposed to put into account his primary responsibility first in all his undertakings. This is because we have the mandate of the people of Plateau State to represent them well. Being a Speaker is a privilege and I must tell you that the way and manner Abok has managed this House as its Speaker can be summarised as embarrassing. First, since autonomy was granted to the PLHA under Abok, there was never a time that the principal officers ever met, discuss, and took any decision on any issue.

“Abok was only taking decisions solely without recourse to Principal Officers of the House. And I would be bold to state that his dictatorial tendencies was one of the reasons that cost him the Speakership,” he said.