The Kanu International Football Academy (KIFA) has unveiled the Arewa Youth Cup to be competed for by no fewer than 100 teams across the northern region.

The immediate past chairman of the Sunshine Stars and director general KIFA, Prince Dapo Ajibade, said the academy has over 120 centers across the country with over 3000 players in those centers doing well.

He said some of the players have left the shores of the country playing professional football abroad.

According to him 16 KIFA players have been selected from Kaduna for two weeks camping before proceeding to Ibadan where scouts who will be visiting the country from Europe will select those who would distinguish themselves in the field of play.

Prince Ajibade said the academy’s focus is to prepare players and take them abroad, adding that so far, KIFA has signed agreements with 23 clubs and scouts outside the country.

“Our target is to send no fewer than 50 players or more abroad yearly and Kaduna is very key in achieving such a dream because Kaduna remains the capital of football in Nigeria”.

He said three governors, president of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawal and three Emirs have so far indicated their interest to grace the opening and/or finals of the KIFA Arewa Youth Cup competition.

Speaking during the unveiling of the trophy, director of sports Kaduna State Ministry of Sports Development, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu, commended KIFA for their efforts in touching the lives of the football players.

He said the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, is committed to sports development in the state and assured of the state support at any time, while urging the selected players for camping to be good ambassadors of the state.

Earlier in their speeches, Kaduna State Football Association (FA) Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, the KIFA national coordinator Abdulrazak Usman and the KIFA Northern region coordinator and special adviser on sports to Kebbi State governor, Babangida Sarki, all expressed their commitment towards ensuring that KIFA succeeds in making life better for the footballers from the grassroots.