No fewer than 16 teams from 11 states would battle for the ultimate prize at the inaugural Nigeria Challenger Series.

The championship tagged ‘Abuja 2021’ which is organized by the Nigeria Teqball Federation (NIGTEQ) would take centre stage from 26th to 29th August 2021.

The first phase of the tournament will take place from August 26-27th at the Turf Arena, Central Business District, Abuja while the hostilities would continue at the NTIC Abuja Campus, Wuse II, Abuja from August 28th to 29th.

About 13 Referees from the six geo-political zones have been appointed by the NIGTEQ for the 4day tournament.

NIGTEQ’s general secretary, Mr Ndudi Edede, while speaking ahead of the games, said preparations are in top gear to host a successful tournament, while calling for the support for the development of the sports in the country.

Advice athletes to be serious in the championship as it is a qualifier for the Teqball World Championship slated for November this year.

“All hands are on deck to ensure a successful hosting of the tournaments, we want to make sure that visiting teams and officials are well catered for.

“The facilities are in good shape to be used for the tournament. The LOC has done a marvelous job towards the hosting of the championship” he said.

He further urged Abuja residents to come out in their numbers to cheer the teams as it will be fun filled and worth every min.