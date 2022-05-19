The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that 1,627 terrorists surrendered as troops rescued 63 civilians held captive by terrorists, killing 60 terrorists, bandits and other economic saboteurs even as it arrested 38 others during operations across the country.

The director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, who disclosed this during a biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between April 28 and May 19, 2022, said 17 illegal refining sites were discovered and deactivated.

He said as at May 16, 2022, 53,262 terrorists have surrendered to troops so far in the North-East.

In a breakdown, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai on May 13, 2022 acting on intelligence report, arrested Mallam Modu Goni, a terrorist and logistics supplier at Buni Yadi Market in Yobe State.

Also, May 17, 2022, troops arrested Mallam Modu Pantami at the outskirt of Benishiek village in Kaga local government area of Borno State while attempting to transport large quantity of logistics items he purchased for onward supply to terrorists at Gomari village in Fere local government area of the State.

Items recovered from him included two mobile phones, cartons of assorted drugs and injections of different types, five gallons of PMS, 20 turban scarfs, 50kg bags of sugar, three bags of 50kg flour, five cartons of Maltina drinks, 290 sets of female hijabs, 20 female rubber shoes, 325 litres of red oil, 15 sets of Kaftan cloth.

Others were five black trousers, five cartons of macarono, six cartons of spaghetti, three cartons of sweet, four measures of dates (Dabino), five sacks of soft drinks, four daggers, three cartons of seasonings, one big basket of kolanut, 10 box of matches, five sacks of detergent, 10 rubber mats and N200,000.00 cash.

The DHQ spokesperson said, “Between 1 – 14 May 2022 a total of 1,627 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families surrendered to own troops at different locations. They comprise of 331 men, 441 women and 855 children.

“As at 16 May 2022 a total of 53,262 have so far surrendered.”

He said the troops during the ambush at a terrorists crossing point at Kaidieri village killed five terrorists and captured assorted weapons and different calibers of ammunitions.

“Consequently, during these operations, troops rescued 63 civilians, neutralised 42 terrorists, arrest 20 terrorists,” he added.

He listed the items recovered to include; two LMGS, 21 AK47 rifles, 11 AK 56 rifles, 22 MGs, 419 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, one gun turret, 31 AK 47 magazines, three motorcycles, six bicycles, one pumping machine, two bandolier belts containing 377 rounds of 7.62mm and 54mm ammunitions, and one Isuzu vehicle.

Relatedly, troops of Operation Delta Safe in the period under review discovered and destroyed 17 illegal refineries, five wooden boats, 89 storage tanks, 59 ovens and 12 dugout pits.

The troops also recovered six pumping machines, five trucks, two outboard engines, two weapons, 778,500 litres of crude oil, 840,300 litres of AGO, 625 litres of DPK, and arrested 18 criminals.

Furthermore, troops deployed for operation Dakatar Da Barawo in the period under review discovered and destroyed 150 illegal refineries, 59 ovens, 67 metal storage tanks, and four wooden cotonou boats.

“Cumulatively, the operations led to the recovery of one Yamaha engine, one generator, three pumping machines, 20,000 litres of kerosine,1,625,000 litres of AGO, 2,050,000 litres of crude oil,” he said.

In a similar vein, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE neutralised 13 bandits and recovered 27 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one motorcycle and eight phones.

He said all surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists, recovered items, rescued civilians and captured terrorists have been handed over to appropriate authorities for further actions.