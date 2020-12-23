By SAM EGWU |

Seventeen persons have been killed in a ghastly motor accident that occurred in Irepene, Abuja/Lokoja highway in Kogi State.

The incident happened at about 5:00 yesterday.

It was gathered that the accident was between a Toyota Hiase bus and a luxurious bus who had passengers heading towards the South South and the Northern flank of the country.

15 persons were said to have died at the scene of the incident while other passengers who sustained degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, two other passengers later died, taking the figure to 17.

The Kogi state sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Solomon Agure confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Agure said: “The Toyota Hiase was going down to Auchi Edo state and the luxurious bus was coming from Okene axis. The luxurious bus overtook a car and lost control. Of course it was night, so he came and hit the smaller Toyota bus and take it into the bush. The vehicle somersaulted and 15 people died on the spot. Two other people later died in the hospital.”

He, however, advised motorists to reduce their speed and avoid night travel. Agure said commuters should always plan their journey for the day time stressing that while travelling, they should avoid dangerous overtaking.

“It is very important for motorists to obey the speed limit which is 90 with commercial vehicles and 100 with private vehicles,” he added.

Agure said the command had deployed no fewer than 522 personnel to ensure free flow of traffic during the yuletide period.

The sector commander further hinted that more officers are expected from neighbouring Ekiti and Kwara states to support the command for a hitch free christmas celebration.