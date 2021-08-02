A 17 year-old student of Government Science Technical College Bukuru (BuTech), Plateau State, has stabbed his own teacher, Job Dashe, to death.

It was gathered that Dashe, a Physics teacher was allegedly stabbed last week Friday, leaving behind a pregnant wife whom he married last year November.

The deceased was a graduate of the University of Jos (UniJos).

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has gotten some reactions from social media users and some of the reactions are people who knew him while alive.

Mourning his demise, a friend of the deceased, Genshak Golak wrote on Facebook: “Tribute to my Dear friend, Dashe. It was yesterday at exactly 5:31 PM I received the SMS that turned out to be one of the most shocking news I have ever received.

“The SMS read, “Baba, we lost a dear friend.” My heart skipped and scampered for answers; a friend? who? I hurriedly called back to ask and was told Dashe had been killed. A student in the school where he taught came from behind him, held him by the neck and stabbed him right in the heart.

“Just like that! unprovoked, within school premises, and in cold blood. Dashe was not just my friend of over 15 years, but this was a brother with whom I lived and studied. Same room, same department, same study hours. In fact, right from our undergraduate days to when we graduated, it was a consistent relationship of rooted care and love for one another,” he said.