New fewer than 17,141 teachers across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory wrote the professional qualifying examination administered by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN yesterday.

While supervising the conduct of the exercise in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc Sonny Echono, noted that the move was to ensure professionalism in the teaching profession.

Echono warned that nobody should be employed as a teacher if they do not have a teaching qualification, adding that if one is not qualified as a teacher, one cannot teach.

“We have commenced the process of enforcing and implementing the policy of allowing only qualified teachers in all our schools across the country. We are starting with government schools and will thereafter move to private schools.

“We are already in good discussion with both states and private proprietors to ensure that this is done because this is the single largest investment you can make to your country, the future generation in ensuring that they get good quality education”, he said.