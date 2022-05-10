Data from Nextier Violent Conflict Database show that between January and March 2022, the northeast recorded 23 violent conflict incidents resulting in 172 deaths and 23 kidnap victims.

The study, funded by the Managing Conflict in Northeast Nigeria (MCN) programme, highlighted several homegrown resilience solutions.

The report also said that compared to the same period in 2021, the region recorded 35 percent more violent incidents, a 91 percent increase in deaths, and a 109 percent increase in the number of kidnap victims.

According to the report, this violence trend may endure as many of the region’s population are vulnerable to new attacks despite the counter-terrorism measures of the Nigerian government and her Lake Chad Basin neighbours.

The report stated “Trailing the northeast’s terrorist attacks are the displacement and humanitarian woes. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) seek refuge in displacement camps where basic services are sparse, coupled with limited opportunities for livelihood and self-sufficiency.

“The humanitarian crises spill beyond the IDP camps to include communities, where large populations struggle due to depleted livelihood sources, destroyed infrastructure, bodily harm, limited access to and availability of external support.

“Such host communities are often hostile to the IDPs, given that available resources cannot meet the needs of both groups.

“Furthermore, beyond the communities that have been sacked by violence, other residents face the direct and indirect impact of the northeast violence.

“They also said women, girls, and boys significantly populate refuge sites in Nigeria’s conflict-impacted northeast and beyond it.

According to the Nextier reports, these demographics’ vulnerabilities are deepened by the continuance of terror, prolonged displacement periods, and humanitarian crises.

“Besides, most violent conflicts affect women and girls differently. For instance, women and girls in the northeast are often kidnapped, sexually violated, forced into marriages, or turned into suicide bombers.

“Young boys are victims of these challenges as their vulnerability predisposes them to the antics of jihadist groups. Furthermore, boys in this situation are also recruited by self-defense militias.

“In 2018, the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) reported that a local militia fighting Boko Haram insurgents released about 833 child soldiers in northeast Nigeria. According to UNICEF, the released children were among the nearly 1,500 boys and girls recruited by vigilante militias.

“The Nigerian government and its development partners strive to assist the afflicted populations. Efforts are also made to return and resettle millions of the displaced population. The resettlement, therefore, includes empowerment schemes that should promote self-sufficiency.

However, the group lamented that reintegrating processed participants of the programme has proven difficult as many communities say they do not want them back.