BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

As part of efforts to improve health service delivery in Niger State, 174 health facilities have been selected for the implementation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) in the State.

The BHCPF was established under Section 11 of the National Health Act (NHA Act), as the principal funding vehicle for the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (BMPHS). Niger State is one of the eligible states to access the BHCPF and the fund will be implemented through three gateways: 50 per cent Niger state contributory health scheme NiCare, 45 per cent goes to the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency and 5 per cent goes to the state’s Emergency Management and Treatment Committee.

The fund will support Service Provision including essential drugs, human resources for health and health infrastructure development.

In order to ensure accountability, the White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria in partnership with the Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency has developed a framework to support the implementation process of the fund in the state.

Speaking during the final validation meeting held at the state Ministry of health, representative of the executive director, Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Inuwa Junaidu, congratulated the White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria for the commitment and painstaking process of developing the accountability framework. He expressed the delight of the agency to have a tool to monitor the implementation of the fund. “For us, we want to see a transparent implementation of the fund so we are happy to work with the White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria to develop the accountability tool and ensure Nigerlites can benefit from the fund to the fullest.

Also speaking, the senior program manager, White Ribbon Alliance, Christy Asala, expressed joy that the tool is developed with the support of the target stakeholders in the state.