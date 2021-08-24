Cholera cases in Nigeria have risen to 47,603 with 1,768 deaths in 23 states and the FCT, this year.

The states are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Adamawa, Enugu, Katsina, Borno, Taraba and FCT.

NCDC, in its weekly epidemological report for week 32, said in the reporting week, 14 states reported 2,984 suspected cases – Bauchi (1,306), Jigawa (714), Kebbi (325), Katsina (173), Yobe (164), Sokoto (101), Zamfara (57), Adamawa (44), Kano (36), Niger (33), Nasarawa (20), Borno (7), FCT (3) and Plateau (1).

The commission, however, noted that of the 2,984 reported cases, only 19 cases were confirmed – Yobe (16) and Adamawa (3).

The report added that 72 deaths were recorded in the reporting week – Bauchi (21), Jigawa (17), Kebbi (14), Katsina (7), Kano (3), Yobe (3), Sokoto (1), Nasarawa (1) and Adamawa (1) states.

“Twenty-three states and FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021. As at 15th August 2021, a total of 47,603 suspected cases including 1,768 deaths (CFR 3.7per cent) have been reported from 23 states and FCT in 2021.

“There was a 21 per cent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 32 (2,984) compared with week 31 (3,781),” report explained.

Meanwhile, NCDC has identified difficulty in accessing some communities due to security concerns, open defecation in affected communities, lack of potable drinking water in some rural areas and urban slums, inadequate vaccines to cover all LGAs, wards and settlements with cholera outbreaks as some of the challenges to cholera response in the country.

Other challenges according to the centre, are inadequate health facility infrastructure and cholera commodities for management of patients (Ringer’s lactate and ORS), inadequate trained manpower for cholera outbreak, detection, investigation, management, poor and inconsistent reporting from states.