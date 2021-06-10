No fewer than 18 people were confirmed dead in a motor accident that occurred close to Malam Alu Farm along Maiduguri Road in Birnin Kudu local government area of Jigawa State.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command SP Lawan Shisu Adam, said the accident, which involved two Hummer buses, occurred around 06:30am, yesterday.

According to him, preliminary report revealed that the two buses had head-on-collision and instantly went on flame as a result of which 12 people were burned to ashes.

Adam added that another six people died in Birnin Kudu Hospital as a result of injuries they sustained from the accident.

The police spokeperson also confirmed that only one of the Hummer drivers survived the accident but sustained injuries including fracture in his leg.