No fewer than 18 persons were killed in a killing spree spanning two states at the weekend.

While 12 people were killed on Sunday night by suspected gunmen in Kuru village of Jos South local government area of Plateau State, in Anambra State, a group, whose members are suspected to be vigilantes, burnt six people alive. Members of the group, who arrived in Awka, the state capital on Saturday, were said to have operated like the defunct “Bakassi Boys”.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the Jos attack which took place at 10:30 pm also left five others severely wounded in the process.

The chairman of Jos South local government area Gideon Dandereng, confirmed the attack to our correspondent in Jos but called for calm and appealed to security operatives to go after the perpetrators to arrest them.

Similarly, the senator representing Plateau North senatorial district in the national assembly, Istifanus Gyang, condemned the sustained attacks on innocent people in his constituency.

The killing in Anambra has caused tension in the state.

It was learnt that local security body was set up in the state to help the conventional security agencies to rid Anambra of cultists and other criminal elements

The police command public relations officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, did not give details when he was contacted. He simply said “what you are saying is a piece of information.”