An 18-year-old man has been caught with the butchered and packaged body of his three-year-old nephew inside a sack for alleged ritual purposes in Lapai headquarters of Lapai local government area of Niger state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that he was caught by neighbours who suspected his movements and trailed him to his hideout, where the butchered body of the boy earlier declared missing was found in the sack.

It was learnt that the 3-year-old boy called Hassan Ibrahim, a twin, was declared missing by his parents on Friday only to fInd his butchered body inside a sack in an adjoining street on Saturday.

Sources hinted that the man is a sibling of Hassan’s mother, and is staying with her to learn trade in the area.

It was learnt that immediately the police was invited and the man confessed that the packaged body was to be delivered to another trader who sells cement for ritual purposes the youth were irked.

“He said the trader contracted him to bring a three year old baby body parts and now he and the trader were arrested and are now with the police,” a source hinted.

Consequently, it was learnt that some irate youths have set ablaze the house and cars of the notable trader who allegedly contracted him to bring his nephew for ritual purposes.

The Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Niger state command Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the story and that the suspects are in police custody for further investigation.