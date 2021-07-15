Graduate police inspectors and other ranks numbering about 1,850 have asked the police authorities to consider them for promotion.

The officers under the auspices of Graduate Inspectors and Rank and File of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) urged Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Alkali Baba, to recommend their list, which was compiled in 2015, to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for upgrade as ASPs.

The officers said they believe that his emergence as the new IGP is a blessing to them.

The group in a press statement issued in Jos, Plateau State and signed by Sgt. Abdulmajeed Lukeman, lamented that, “since December 2015, we, the graduate inspectors, rank and file passed through screening and examination and were shortlisted for upgrading to ASP based on educational qualifications via signal CB:7510/DTD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL 7/11 151800/06/2015.

“The examination and the screening were done by the police authorities in conjunction with Police Service Commission in various states and zonal commands. After the screening, 50 successful candidates were shortlisted from each state of the federation, including FCT Abuja according to our states of origin and local government areas, which made up to about 1,850.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Lukeman all their original confidential files, service register and other sensitive documents have been in the custody of the Department of Training and Development (DTD) Police Force Headquarters FCT Abuja unattended to.

“We appeal that you revisit the pending promotion of these intelligent and focused Inspectors, Ranks and File which are not born with silver spoons in their mouth but have strived through hard times to go to school. This will motivate other younger officers to upgrade themselves educationally for the betterment of the Nigerian Police Force”, the statement added.