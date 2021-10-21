No fewer than 1,850 Nigerians from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would benefit from the federal government’s Mobile Money Agents Training Programme throughout the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq flagging-off the Mobile Money Agents Training Programme with 350 beneficiaries in the FCT and the six States in the North-Central geopolitical zone in Abuja yesterday.

Umar Farouq urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the knowledge and skills gained during the training for the betterment of themselves and the country at large, adding that the programme was part of the plans by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“The Mobile Money Agents Programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s Administration. It is consistent with the President’s, now national, vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. The programme is designed to kit/tool unemployed youths and develop their competences to operate as registered mobile money agents. The training we are starting today will enable target beneficiaries to meet the minimum technical and business requirements for becoming mobile money agents and enhance their entrepreneurial competences to successfully start and manage mobile money businesses.

“ Upon completion of the training, the target beneficiaries be registered with the Shared Agency Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) as Mobile Money Agents and be provided with a Stat-up Kits that include a Point-of-Sale (POS) Machine, Fingerprint Scanner and Furniture (chairs, tables and umbrellas) as well as a modest capital of N20,000.00. We hope that the programme will provide job opportunities to the 1,850 youths selected from the 36 States and FCT as well as promote financial inclusion, by providing financial services to unserved and underserved Nigerians.

“It will also enhance the integration of NSIP by enabling target beneficiaries to join the network of agents providing financial-related services under other components of NSIP (especially the conditional cash transfer and the grant for vulnerable groups) as well as in the enumeration/enrolment of target beneficiaries” she added.

It should be noted that the training programme had commenced in Akure, Ondo State and Calabar, Cross River State as It will also commence in Kano, Bauchi,, Enugu States next week.