Kano State Epidemiologist and Manager of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Kano State Ministry of Health, Dr. Basheer Lawan Muhammad, has said no fewer than 186 people have died of Cholera in the state, with about 17 local government areas actively affected as at yesterday.

Disclosing this to journalists in Kano yesterday, he said the disease had affected 41 local government areas in the state, adding however that the prompt intervention by the state government had brought it under control.

He said between March 9 and July 30, 2021, a total of 5, 536 cases of Cholera were recorded.

He added that out of the above figure, 4, 977 were treated while 186 people died.

He stated that many victims were from within Kano Metropolis, and most cases were taken to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH).

Dr. Basheer said already, the state government had commenced an aggressive campaign against the disease, as community and religious leaders as well as traditional leaders were being mobilized to sensitize residents on the best way to avoid the disease.