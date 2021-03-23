By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna State government, yesterday, said security agencies had reported that 19 people died in a ghastly road accident at the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the state government explained that according to the security report, the crash, which occurred late on Sunday evening, involved a commercial DAF trailer: “and was caused by a combination of speeding, and an exploding tyre, leading to a loss of control, which caused the vehicle to veer into the bush.”

“A total of fifty-three (53) people were involved in the crash; 16 of these died on the spot, with three others later confirmed dead. Thirty-four (34) sustained injuries which ranged from bruises and cuts to dislocations and head injuries. They were evacuated from the scene by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The survivors are receiving treatment in hospital,” the statement added.

The statement said officials of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, visited the site of the crash to ascertain the report of events and avoid misrepresentations of the incident.

“According to Auwal Idris, the driver, most of the passengers on board the ill-fated trailer were picked at Kara, by a filling station in Lagos, with some to be dropped off at Zaria, while Kano was meant to be the final destination,” the statement noted.

The statement said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed shock and sadness at the report, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the crash, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured victims speedy recovery.

Going further, the governor commended the personnel of the Federal Road

Safety Corps (FRSC) for their swift response, and prompt evacuation of the

casualties from the scene.

The governor enjoined drivers on the route to exercise caution at all times and avoid potentially dangerous driving practices like over speeding.