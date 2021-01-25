By Aza Msue, Abdullahi Olesin |

About 19 people have been confirmed dead in two separate road crashes in Kaduna and Kwara states.

LEADERSHIP gathered that 15 died along the Kaduna -Abuja road while four died in the Ilorin-Ogbomoso road crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna state government has also disclosed that no fewer than 15 people died on the Kaduna-Abuja road in the last 72 hours due to driving against the traffic.

Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement said the information was presented in a research feedback to the Kaduna state government by the military and security agencies conducting security operations along the route.

Aruwan noted that, the figure was presented along with a report of the latest crash, which occurred early Sunday around the Greenfield University in Chikun local government.

The statement added that the latest crash involved a trailer conveying grains and motorcycles to Abuja, “and was caused by a combination of speeding and driving against the direction of traffic. These caused the trailer to veer off the pavement and tip over on its side.

“Seven persons died in the crash with five injured. The injured are now receiving treatment in the hospital. Troops and security agencies helped clear the site and ensured the normal flow of traffic.

“On Saturday morning, two lives were lost in such a crash around Olam Farms. Two days before that, four persons died in another crash close to the NYSC camp. A similar crash occurred last Wednesday, January 20th, 2021.”

Meanwhile, a fatal auto accident at Otte village along Ilorin-Ogbomosho express road, Kwara state yesterday claimed the lives of four persons.

Seven persons; three males and four females also had varying degrees of injuries in the accident while a total of 18 persons; 10 males and eight females were involved in the accident.