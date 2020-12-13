By Our Correspondents |

State government workers in the country have continued to groan under the non- implementation of the new minimum wage, as most state governments in the federation are yet to commence the payment and its consequential adjustments.

President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the N30,000 new National Minimum Wage Act into law, effective April 18, 2019, thus repealing the Minimum Wage Act of 2011.

NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, had on Thursday said over 18 state governments were still delaying implementation of the new national minimum wage for workers.

Although Wabba didn’t mention the states, LEADERSHIP Sunday’s findings revealed that Benue, Ekiti, Imo, Abia, Kwara, among others are still at different stages of negotiations with their workers.

Findings further revealed that while the federal government started implementing the new wage after negotiating and agreeing on the consequential adjustments with organised labour in October 2019, most states are yet to commence payment to their workers.

Ekiti State government, for instance, had earlier in the year commenced the implementation of the new minimum wage to officers on Grade Levels 01-07, claiming it had commenced negotiation with the labour unions over the full implementation of consequential adjustments of the new minimum wage.

When contacted, the state commissioner for Information, Hon Akinbowale Omole, said a meeting between the state government and the joint negotiating council of labour was ongoing on the implementation.

It was gathered that payment of the wage in the state is still being debated, as Omole said, “It is when the ongoing negotiation is concluded that the implementation will commence.”

Omole said the negotiation on the new minimum wage for Grade Level 08 and above could not be concluded before now due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 and its attendant lockdown in March.

He said: “The state government has started negotiation with the labour’s joint negotiating council in the state and we are yet to conclude this.

“We have been in the negotiation before the coronavirus and the lockdown started which slowed down the process.”

The Imo State government said it had put in place a mechanism to implement the minimum wage.

It would be recalled that the organised labour in the state gave the state government an ultimatum in respect of the minimum wage.

However, the commissioner for information and strategy, Hon. Declan Emelumba, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that after a meeting between the governor, Hope Uzodimma and the organized labour on November 19, 2020 a committee was set up by the state government in-conjunction with the organize labour to work out modalities for the implementation of the minimum wage.

He stated that the present administration was worker-friendly and would surely implement whatever the committee proposes.

He noted that the exercise, for now, was in the hands of the committee and expressed confidence that they would surely deliver on schedule.

In Taraba State, the government has agreed to implement the 100 percent payment of N30,000 minimum wage to all its workers’ effect from January 2021.

The head of service, Suzy Jemima Nathan, said the decision was taken after a joint meeting between the state government and the state organize labour in Jalingo Taraba state capital.

She said, “The effective date for the implementation of the N30,000 new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustment shall be with effect from January 2020 and the accumulated arrears shall be paid instrumentally.”

“The time frame for the payment of the arrears of the difference of the new national minimum wage shall not be later than January 2021.’’

Meanwhile, in Abia State, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the state government pays the national minimum wage to “core civil servants only.”

The Abia State chairman of the NLC, Comrade Uche Obigwe, said teachers, local government, and government-owned parastatal staff were not part of it and they had been struggling for their inclusion in the system to give them a sense of belonging.

Similarly, a senior member of staff of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, who pleaded not to be mentioned in print, said she was owed up to 10 months’ salary arrears and had no hope of receiving them soon.

LEADERSHIP’s findings also indicated that Kwara State is yet to commence the payment of the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

The government claimed that what stalled the implementation was the insistence of the organised labour in the state that the state government must negotiate the new wage on behalf of the local government workers.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Ilorin, the chief press secretary to Governor Rafiu Ajakaye, said the position of the state was that the organised labour should meet with the local government administrators to negotiate with them on what they can pay the councils workers as the new minimum wage.

In Benue State, LEADERSHIP gathered that the state government and labour union leaders have reached an interim agreement on payment.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor (SAN) in an interview at the end of a meeting between Labour members and Governor Samuel Ortom said it was agreed that implementation for civil servants on grade levels one to six will commence immediately.

According to him, the implementation for civil servants on grade level seven and above would be put on hold, and discussions on it would resume after detailed cleaning up on the payroll which is currently ongoing will be over.

He said, “For the other categories of workers that are from grade level 07-17, the government would look at the issue of over-bloated allowances and other entitlements which they are enjoying unduly.

“The Labour leaders and unions are part of the clean-up committee where we will talk about excessive allowances that certain categories of workers are not entitled to.

They would have to defend it before the committee. It is going to be a comprehensive exercise, because many people are retiring so, the wage bill cannot remain the same.”