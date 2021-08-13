Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with the Nasarawa State Government, has commenced the biometric data capturing of 196, 873 pupils in public schools in Nasarawa State, for the ongoing National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).

The programme was flagged off in Lafia, the state capital, by the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq.

Represented by Abdullahi Usman, the minister inaugurated the programme in two schools namely, Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) Lafia East and Roman Catholic Mission (RCM) Nassarawa-Eggon.

The minister said the exercise would also capture the data of 2, 081 food vendors and pupils from primary one to three, in 1, 203 public schools across the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

She also explained that the exercise was aimed at authenticating the data of the pupils and vendors given to the ministry from the various state governments to ensure proper planning.