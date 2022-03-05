Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the second batch of amendment to the 1999 Constitution will soon start.

He disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at Government House, Ilorin.

He said there would be more devolution of powers from the exclusive to the concurrent list in the new amendment.

The speaker also disclosed that both chambers of the National Assembly would harmonise the amendments and also send to the state Houses of Assembly.

Gbajabiamila had earlier paid a private visit to Kwara State Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq.

In his remarks, Governor AbdulRazaq harped on the need for the country to have more women in government. He urged the political actors to implement the 35 percent affirmative action for women.

AbdulRazaq urged other states to emulate Kwara State in that regard.

