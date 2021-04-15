By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The coalition of civil society organisations in Nigeria under aegis of Good Governance Advocacy Initiative has today passed a vote of confidence on the trio of Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd), former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), former Chief of Army Staff and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd).

The group in a world press conference held yesterday in Abuja, led by it’s president Comrade Mustapha Tijani said right from the time the trio of the immediate past service chiefs were in office, certain individuals tried to drag them into disrepute.

“We are aware that several individuals were after them to bring their names into national disrepute, first it was phantom allegations of extra judicial killing at the war front, even hyped by some international organisations, promoted by certain political parties all in the bid to create national security crisis and demoralise the patriotic men fighting at the war front but with time they turned out to be largely unproven, outright falsehood and deliberate orchestration to weaken the zeal of the service chiefs,” he said

He said the former chiefs became victims of series of attacks, blackmails right from when their tenure was extended by president Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, ‘‘Despite all the attacks, they were focused on the job and delivering on the assignment given to them as service chiefs, they did excellently well to push the activities of the dreaded Boko Haram that were already entering Abuja and other major northern states, back to the bushes of sambisa, their leadership cleaned up the major roads that were opened half way and restored high degree of confidence in the fight against insurgency.’’

“Although there are still activities of the Boko Haram elements going on, it is undeniably obvious that the Gen Olonisakin led Nigeria defence team degraded the ranks of the insurgents and restored relative peace to northern Nigeria compared to what used to obtain before 2015, it is on record that their combined efforts led to Nigeria retaking all the local government areas under the control of the insurgents prior to their appointment.”

The Coalition also called on the ministry of Defence to come out clean on this matter, rather than painting pictures that leaves the public confused.

He added that certain unseen persons have continued to sponsor campaign of calumny to bring down the men who are supposed to be in peace after meritorious service to their fatherland.

They also call on the House committee involved in the probe to do so with the utmost sense of sincerity and fear of God.