ADVERTISEMENT

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

The chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru, and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele both disregarded the summon of the House of Representatives Adhoc committee investigating the purchase of arms and ammunition for the military and paramilitary in Nigeria.

Chairman of the Committee, Olaide Akinremi had reluctantly summoned the duo to appear before it on April 7 by 2 pm or face the wrath of the House.

Members of the panel had on March 22 threatened to visit the duo with the full weight of the constitution should they fail to obey the summon, just as a member of the panel, Bede Eke described the CBN in particular as an impediment to transparency and accountability in Nigeria.

The motion to take a hard stand on the agencies beginning with a summon was moved by Hon. Bede Eke, from Imo State, which elicited the overwhelming support of other members.