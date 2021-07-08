Minority leader and the member representing Bende North state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chijioke Chukwu, has tackled his colleague representing Isiala Ngwa North, Hon Ginger Onwusibe, over his utterance on the 2023 governorship election.

Onwusibe of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while responding to a question in an interview he granted an Umuahia-based media outfit, which has gone viral, asked “If ticket is given to an Abia North man, who will do the voting?”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) member stated this while speaking to LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the capital, describing the remark as not only uncharitable to the people of Abia North senatorial district, but also a distraction to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

He argued that what should have been of great concern for Onwusibe is how to make both the legislature and the executive in the state deliver on their respective campaign promises.

and not about the election that is almost two years ahead.

According to Chukwu, his colleague seems to be ignorant of how Ikpeazu, who is from Abia south senatorial district came to power in 2019 after both the North and the South have taken their turns from 1999 to 2015 through Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and Theodore Orji.

He traced Ikpeazu’s victory to the support of the old Bende division which comprises both Abia North and half of the central senatorial districts.

“In the morning he is canvassing for a governor of Umunneato (Ngwa) extraction. In the evening he is consulting us with his colleagues to assist one of us to be made governor in 2023. How do you take such a man seriously,” he questioned.