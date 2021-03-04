By HARUNA MOHAMMED, Bauchi

Two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Bauchi State House of Assembly have dumped the party for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

During House plenary yesterday, the member representing Pali constituency in Alkaleri LGA, Yusuf Muhammad Bako and member representing Udubo constituency Hon Umar Yakubu announced their decision to quit the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assembly has been APC dominated since its inauguration in June 2019.

Though Yusuf Muhammad Bako announced categorically on the floor of the Assembly that he is decamping to the PDP, Umar Yakubu was silent about his new party at press time. But he was quoted severally at public functions praising the achievement of the PDP-led government in the state.

With this development the PDP now has 11 members in the House while APC still retains the majority, with 19 members and 1 NNPP.