HEMBADOON ORSAR, MAKURDI

Benue State commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Godwin Eyiwona has said that the outbreak of Yellow Fever which has already claimed 20 lives in Ogbadibo local government area of the state has spread to two other councils.

Dr Eyiwona who stated this during the flag off of vaccination exercise in Makurdi the state capital informed that 4 million bundled doses of Yellow Fever Vaccines were ready.

According to the commissioner, the disease had spread to Okpokwu and Ado local governments, hence, the frantic efforts of the state government to ensure that people are vaccinated against Yellow Fever.

“Yellow Fever was discovered in Ogbadibo local government area recently and it has spread to Okpokwu and Ado LGAs, the state government has promptly swung into action to see that citizens of the state are vaccinated against the disease so I am urging all within the age range to come out and maximize this rare opportunity,” he said.

Governor Samuel Ortom who flagged off the vaccination exercise charged the council chairmen, traditional rulers and religious organisations to join hands in the campaign to have everyone vaccinated.

While commending the state for its polio free status, the governor said that his administration by releasing N10million counterpart fund for logistics, also made available the sum of N29million to complete the permanent site of Primary Health Care Board.

In his remarks, the executive secretary, Primary Health Care Board, Dr Ben Ageda, informed that the Mass Yellow Fever Vaccination which is already going on will cover children from 9 months to adult of 44 years of age.