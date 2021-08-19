Ahead of Saturday’s coronation of the Olu of Warri-designate, the Delta State police command has deployed two bomb squads, 1,000 police officers to provide security for the event.

The massive deployment of the officers may not be unconnected with the court cases stopping the coronation and the disappearance of the crown meant to be worn by the incoming monarch.

The state commissioner of police, Muhammed Ali, in a statement issued by the command’s police public relations officer, Bright Edafe, said the deployment is to ensure water-tight security before, during and after the ceremony.

He said, “Two bomb squads have been deployed to report 48hours before the coronation day to sweep the venue and ensure it is completely rendered safe, two units of mobile police personnel and conventional police officers which include traffic personnel have been deployed. This according to the commissioner of police is to ensure a water-tight security

“The CP warns mischief makers to steer clear as the command is more than ready to deal decisively with anybody who tries to disrupt or cause any form of mischief during the coronation.

All that needs to be done to ensure that the event is itch free and devoid of any form of violence have been put in place.”

Meanwhile, operatives of the command have arrested 11 suspected armed robbers, cultists and car snatchers from different locations across the state.