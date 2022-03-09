Two governorship candidates have emerged at the Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election held yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Two factions within the party held their primaries at different locations to pick their candidates in the exercise.

The Sunday Bisi led faction where an aspirant, Ademola Adeleke, belongs to held its own primary election at the stadium, while Barrister Wale Ojo faction where an aspirant, Dr Dotun Babayemi, belongs to held its own at the WOCDIF event center in the town.

At the end of the exercise at the Wale Ojo faction, Omooba Dotun Babayemi who polled 1,781 votes emerged as the factional candidate of the party.

While announcing the result, Returning officer Hon. Adelani Ajanaku and electoral officer, Hon. Abioye Musibau said the total votes casted stood at 1907, void votes, 27, valid votes 1880, saying Omirin, got 6 votes, Ogunbiyi 23, Fatai Akinbade 28, Dele Adeleke 32 and Dotun Babayemi polle4d 1781 and was declared the winner.

While announcing the result of Sunday’s Bisi camp where Ademola Adeleke belongs, the returning officer, Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewurujakpo who is the chairman governorship primary committee of the party, announced Ademola Adeleke as winner in the election.

He also gave the breakdown of the result as Ademola. Adeleke (1887), Dele Adeleke (1), Fatai Akinbade (Nil), Dotun Babayemi (Nil), Akin Ogunbiyi (Nil), Sanya Omirin (4), invalid votes (24) and he puts total number of accredited voters at 1916.

The two candidates who accepted the result declared at their respective centers pledged to work assiduously for the success of the election slated for July 6.

