Two contraband containers imported into the country through Lagos Port Complex, Apapa and bound for Fano bounded terminal, Amuwo Odofin have been declared missing by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The imported containers, which were three were on transit from APM Terminals, Apapa got to Fano bonded terminal successfully but were allegedly released by the terminal operator without the consent of the customs service.

It was gathered that while one of the three missing containers was seen being offloaded into two smaller trucks the remaining two’s whereabouts still remained unknown.

Addressing select journalists in Lagos at the weekend, acting customs area controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu, revealed that three containers left APM Terminal on transier, but one of the three containers was seen on the road being trans-loaded into two smaller trucks by unknown persons while the remaining two containers were yet to be recovered.

According to the FOU Zone A Controller, the containers left APM Terminals Apapa and successfully got to Fano bonded terminal by the officer that escorted it

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Three containers left APM Terminals for a bonded terminal in Lagos. They all got to the bonded terminal but later disappeared from the terminal.

When my officers went on the trail of the missing containers, one of the missing containers was seen on the road being trans-loaded into two smaller trucks by some people. The two trucks and that container have been brought to our office and they are here with us as I speak.”