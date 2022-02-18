Two out of the 686 NYSC members who passed out in Sokoto State yesterday received the Sultan Meritorious Awards while six are to repeat their service year. Another three have their services extended for misconduct and other offences.

The state coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, at the passing out ceremony, also disclosed that, the scheme lost a corps member in the course of the service while, two others, Ajayi Adeola and Yabi Samson from Ekiti and Oyo states respectively received Sultan meritorious awards.

Alhaji Nakamba, who listed the state among the few states that have consistently paid monthly allowance to corps members, further revealed that the state government recently released funds for the renovation of the permanent orientation camp which has given the camp a facelift.

The state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, urged the outgoing Batch A stream 1 corps members to maximize the skill acquisitions and entrepreneurship development learnt during the service year to enable them to be self-reliant and employer of labours.

Tambuwal, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Muhammad Manir Dan’Iya, said with the dearth of employment opportunities in the country, NYSC management in its wisdom introduced the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme to make them viable after the service year.

Tambuwal said, “Your contributions to the socio-economic development of the state, particularly in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, social services, rural development and education will forever be appreciated by the government and the good people of Sokoto State and the country at large.

“The NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers programme, the fight against HIV/AIDS; Polio eradication, care for patients and prevention of coronavirus, environmental sanitation, are praise worthy.

“It is on record that Sokoto State Government places high premium on youth development and abhors youth restiveness that is why we have deliberately carved out the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development out of the Ministry for Social Welfare and Youth Development, in order to mainstream youth empowerment and employment generation in our development agenda.

“I implore you to utilise the various forms of experiences garnered during the service year and the opportunities available to establish small-scale enterprises, which will not only make you self-employed but also employers of labour.”

The governor also commended the corps members’ employers in the state for their understanding and partnership in hosting, nurturing and providing welfare and proper guidance to them while in the field.