At least two people were at the weekend crushed to death along Hospital Road in Akure, Ondo State.

The deceased were said to be on a motorcycle when they were hit by the car from the back and died instantly.

The motorcyclist was however lucky as he sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident caused a traffic snarl in the area for several hours.

Eyewitnesses told our correspondent that the driver of the car was top speed and reckless.

“The woman who drove the car was reckless and on top speed. The accident occurred beside Bell Casket along Oke Isegun, hospital road Akure.”