By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna state government, on Friday, said two persons died, eight others sustained serious injuries in a road traffic crash along the Kaduna-Abuja ExpressWay.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said according to the security agencies conducting operations on the route, the crash which occurred Friday near Olam Farms, involved four vehicles.

Aruwan said the accident caused by speeding and commuters driving in the opposite direction to oncoming traffic.

“A resulting loss of control led to the multiple vehicular crash involving the four vehicles which all veered dangerously off the road, as shown in the attached pictures.

Security agencies responded to a distress call and evacuated the fatalities, while giving emergency attention to the eight others injured, some of whom were unconscious. All the injured were rushed to hospital, as security agencies cleared the site and helped to ensure the normal flow of traffic”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and commiserated with the family of the deceased, while wishing the injured quick recovery.

The Governor expressed shock at the repeated traffic violations, and made a renewed call to drivers plying the highway to desist from the deadly practice of driving against the flow of traffic.