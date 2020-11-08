By Ejike Ejike, Abuja |

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has revealed that two unidentified men were killed and burnt beyond recognition, while 29 vehicles parked by the road side were burnt completely in a fatal crash that occurred yesterday, at Kara bridge on the outward Lagos lane of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi also described the accident as unfortunate but avoidable, saying frantic efforts are already in place to tanker explosions.

In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal who said this after receiving reports of the fatal crash, added that “the fatal road traffic crash involved a single Tanker fully ladened with PMS and the crash investigation carried out by a team of FRSC personnel deployed for rescue operations, revealed that the driver lost control of the wheels as a result of mechanical deficiency (tyre blow out) making the tanker to fall on the expressway amidst a wild inferno.”

Oyeyemi also lamented the actions of hoodlums who prevented the combined rescue teams of the Federal Fire Service and FRSC from approaching the scene of the crash. “When our personnel got to the scene, they met teams of Lagos State Fire Service who advised our men against approaching the scene of the crash.

“The fire fighters said they were equally deployed to the scene for same reason but on arrival, they were chased back by some hoodlums, carrying dangerous weapons”.

He said both teams had to run to the Isheri Division of Nigeria Police for security cover.

The Corps Marshal also maintained that the Corps is seriously engaging critical stakeholders and making frantic efforts to find lasting solution to tanker explosions on the road.