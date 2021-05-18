At least two people have been confirmed dead, while three others were critically injured after a gas explosion, which occurred on Tuesday at an hotel in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The incident, which occurred at Conference Hotel, owned by the former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, comes barely a week after four persons also lost their lives in two separate gas explosions that occurred in different parts of the state capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Tuesday’s explosion occurred when the hotel’s management was carrying out routine maintenance around the facilities of the hotel.

In a statement issued to journalists, the management of the hotel said a technician invited to carryout the maintenance was welding the door hinges, before the gas cylinder exploded, killing the technician and his assistant immediately.

The hotel’s facility manager, Tunde Osinubi, who confirmed the incident in the statement, attributed the explosion to adulterated gas cylinder used by the technician.

The statement reads in part: “A routine maintenance of the Automatic revolving Door at the entrance of Hotel Reception which involved the use of oxyacetylene gas to the door hinges was being carried out.

“The Oxyacetylene gas cylinder suddenly exploded, killing the technician and one other person yet to be identified.

“Three other people were injured and were immediately taken to the hospital. They are responding to treatment.

“So far, no sabotage is suspected. It is however suspected that the gas cylinder purchased at the open market may be fake and unable to withstand gas pressure.

“The incidence of gas explosions as a result of fake cylinders being sold have become worrisome and of great concern as similar incidents have been reported in several locations in Abeokuta recently with casualties.

“The management of the hotel sympathises with the families and friends of the deceased and wishes to warn the general public of the presence of fake gas cylinders in the market.”