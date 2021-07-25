At least two persons have lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash along the ever-busy Jos-Bauchi expressway, which also led to the drowning of five others.

The accident involved seven passengers onboard a green Opel Vectra with registration number JNN 348 NC in Tilde of Toro local government area of Bauchi State.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the accident occurred in the early hours of yesterday, when the car plunged into a river located at the outskirt of Tilde at a time when the river was filled with water following a heavy downpour.

He said the five other passengers on board the car were reportedly drowned in the river as their corpses could not be found either in the water or by the bank of the river.

Confirming the incident, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the spokesman of Bauchi State Command said two corpses were recovered from the river.

He identified one of the victims as Ibrahim Rabi’u, 41, who hailed from Miya-Barkate of Toro local government adding that the identity of the other corpse “was yet to be identified.”