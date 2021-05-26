At least two people have died and 11 others sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded inside a garage in Azare town, Katagum local government area of Bauchi State.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the explosion occurred inside a garage located along Jama’are road, on Monday afternoon.

Sources told this medium that a driver of a truck drove into the garage with the intention of effecting some repairs in the workshop from a welder, who was using a cylinder for his work.

“While in the process of welding, an explosion occurred from another welder who was using gas to weld in another vehicle.

“The fire from the explosion then spread to where the truck was parked and it immediately caught fire and torched people around the garage.

“This caused pandemonium as people scampered for safety from the raging flame burning many in the process”, the source said.

Reports say the trailer driver who was trying to drive out of the scene was overpowered by ravaging flames from the explosion.

He died as he struggled to get out.

About 11 other people said to have been seriously burnt are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre and the General Hospital all in Azare Town.