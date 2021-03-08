By Francis Okoye |

An insurgent and a soldier reportedly died yesterday when soldiers of the Army Super camp Jakana encountered Boko Haram terrorists in a gun duel following an ambush.

The incident which occurred at morning hours left commuters plying the highway stranded as the military blocked movement of vehicles either in or out of Maiduguri.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP over the attack, the district head of Auno, Alhaji Abba Umar Abba Anas, said reinforcement from troops of Super camp Jakana rattled the terrorists who successfully fled with the three vehicles they came, adding that the terrorists attempt to snatch one gun truck from the soldiers was resisted.

Auno is 20km to Jakana and both towns along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway have been a black spot for the terrorists, who had at various occasions abducted and killed commuters on the troubled route, or at times sets both properties and humans ablaze, He said:” There was an attack on the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway this morning. The soldiers who are mounting sentry at Jakana stationed themselves for duty unaware that the terrorists had ambushed them. And before they realised, the terrorists opened fire on them killing one soldier.

“It was the gun shots that alerted soldiers of the Army Super camp Jakana who fought and killed one of the terrorists while others fled.

The terrorists before fleeing attempted to snatch a gun truck from the soldiers but was resisted. They successfully fled with the three vehicles they came with.

“ The soldiers recovered one Ak47 and some magazines from the fleeing terrorists,” Anas said.