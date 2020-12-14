By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

Two directors of an oil and gas company, Green Energy International Ltd, have taken their business partners in the firm to court, alleging injustice, cheating and demanding a N250million compensation.

Bunu Alibe and Ayo Olojede on Thursday filed a suit against the company and its chairman, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, before a Federal High Court Abuja, presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

They claimed that they were unlawfully removed by the chairman of the

company they jointly nurtured to fruition since 2007.

In a motion on notice marked FHV/ABJ/PET/20/2020, and filed by their counsel, Alade Agbabiaka, the duo listed the company, and Adegbulugbe as first and second respondents respectively.

The applicants averred that such decision was contrary to the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 and the organisation’s Article of Association.

In the application, the petitioners sought “an order of interlocutory injunction, restraining the 1st and 2nd respondents whether by

themselves of by their servants, agents, privies or any of their subsidiaries of how-whatever from giving effect to, taking steps or doing any acts on the basis of the resolutions taken or arrived at or purportedly made at the Annual General Meeting of the 1st respondent

company which was held on the 12th of November, 2020, pending the hearing and final determination of the petition filed herein.