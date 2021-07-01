A chief magistrate court sitting in Ado Ekiti, has ordered the remand of Muhammed Abubakar Ardo Duni (50) and Bello Mohammed a.k.a yellow (35) in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti for allegedly kidnapping a monarch in the state.

The order was granted by a court presided over by Magistrate Abdulameen Lawal.

Abubakar and Bello were alleged to have committed the offence of kidnapping of a monarch in Oye Ekiti magisterial district on 15th of April, 2021.

It would be recalled that Obadu of Ilemeso, Oba David Oyewole in Oye local government area of the state was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in his palace about the said time and date.

The prosecutor, Bamikole Olasunkanmi requested an order to allow him forward the duplicate case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The offence is punishable under Sec. 3 (a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Laws of Ekiti State 2015.

The case was adjourned till July 14, 2021 for mention.