Two persons were feared dead when a gas cylinder exploded on Thursday at the Marque Event section of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Though details of the incident, which occurred around 11am still remained sketchy, a source within the OOPL complex told LEADERSHIP that the explosion occurred when some technicians were topping up gas into the split Air Conditioner (AC) facilities mounted at the event center.

The number of others who sustained burns could also not be ascertained as security operatives hurriedly locked the two main entrances leading into the complex in an attempt to prevent the media from having access to the site of the incident.

LEADERSHIP recall that the gas explosion at the OOPL was coming less than 48 hours after a similar incident occurred at the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, owned by a former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, where two people also died.

When contacted, the media aide to former President Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that the Library’s management would issue a statement later in the day in respect of the incident.

RELATED: