Two health outfits, GE Healthcare and Duchess International Hospital, have pulled resources together to provide better healthcare services for Nigerians.

To make the partnership work, GE Healthcare, has delivered and installed equipment in Duchess International Hospital to improve healthcare services in Nigeria.

It has also supported the hospital in building development, building and equipping the facility at Duchess International Hospital, GE Healthcare provided Duchess International Hospital with a comprehensive suite of solutions such as Xray-Brivo DRF, Digital Mammo Senographe Pristina, Cath Lab-Innova 530, CT-Scan-Optima CT660, Ultrasound-Vivid T8, Voluson, Logiq F6, Mobile Xray-Optima XR220, LCS-Ventilator, Baby Warmers and Anesthetic Machine.

General manager of GE Healthcare in Sub-Saharan Africa, Eyong Ebai, said, “Over the years, GE Healthcare has been supportive with providing standard healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria. Our partnership with Duchess International Hospital further showcases the interest in ensuring the best availability of medical equipment for effective world-class healthcare delivery. We continue to adapt to improved technology in solving the challenges in healthcare through our equipment”.

Ebai said GE Healthcare is a long-term partner in building Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure, and continues to provide external expertise in hospital design, hospital planning and training, adding that more than 5,800 GE Healthcare technologies are deployed in hospitals and clinics across the country.

The Chairman of the Duchess Hospital Board of Directors, Dr Adeyemi Onabowale said the commissioning of the hospital has raised the bar for health care standards in Nigeria, where the best in hospital care will be delivered together with world-class hospitality service. “We are delighted to have assembled an outstanding team of healthcare professionals. Our clinical leadership and expert specialist consultants have distinguished themselves in careers in the UK National Health Service (NHS), the United States and in various robust clinical programmes in other parts of the world”, Onabowale said.

Onabowale said Duchess Hospital intends to collaborate with the Nigerian Postgraduate Medical College to address the skill gaps in Fellowship Residency training by offering the facilities and expertise for the use of the Fellows.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Duchess international Hospital, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey explained, “Our mission at the Duchess International is to reverse medical tourism by delivering the highest standards of care, using the most advanced technology and treatments to give our patients the fastest, most convenient access to the best medical expertise available anywhere in the world.”

According to Shitta-Bey, the Radiology department is equipped with leading edge digital imaging technology to provide a complete range of diagnostic and interventional services. “The Duchess Hospital has five operating theatres, dedicated specialist wards, separate specialist intensive care units for adults, children and new-born babies, telemedicine and teleconference facilities, and a full complement of additional specialist services such as ear, nose and throat (ENT), audiology, dental, physiotherapy, dietetics and ophthalmology. The family medicine and urgent care clinic is open 24 hours a day, every day of the week. All services at the Duchess International Hospital are supported by four specialised in-house pharmacies,” he added.