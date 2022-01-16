Two firms, namely, Learntor and Women in Agile (WiA) Africa have partnered to organise a conference that will expose women to opportunities and skills development in technology space.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) 2019 reports shows 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa would require digital skills by 2030.

The partnership was sealed ahead of its 3-day conference scheduled for 27th – 29th January 2022 tagged: “Uniting and Transforming Africa Across Agile” with up to 85 speakers from 18 countries expected at the conference.

The founder of Learntor and WIA Africa convener, Mercy George-Igbafe said: “our goal is, through the conference we can help bridge the digital skill gap in Africa, especially among women and encourage youths to plug into the opportunities that is out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have challenges of people who are not skilled enough for the job even now that the UK government has opened up their borders and the kind of jobs they are recruiting for are people that have tech skills. So if you are not tech-savvy, you already have a challenge before you.”

Also expected to speak at the conference is a business analyst, Bisi Alimi, who said: “we are now in times where the changes in technology around the world have demanded of skills.

“A lot of us are engaging with technologies that we don’t use four, five years ago but now, with technology, something keeps on changing every year that was not available five years ago. “

The progress of technology, she said, shows that technology is diversifying every day and it keeps on evolving every day, saying, “this technology evolves, if we as people do not have the capacity, we do not have the skill we cannot fit in and it means we will be playing catch up with the world as it is now in Africa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of Africans are still not digitally savvy and rules are springing up and it’s massive, not because we are not intelligent or smart, but because we are not equipped with the skills that will match the requirement that will meet the available job,” she pointed out.