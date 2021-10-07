At least two people have been injured in a fire that engulfed a part of the Federal Secretariat complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told LEADERSHIP that those injured had jumped from the second floor of the phase 1 of the secretariat where the fire started and injured themselves.

Officials of the Federal Fire Service (FSS) battled the fire for hours before it was finally put out after deploying four firefighting trucks.

Located in the three-arm zone of the nation’s capital, the complex houses major federal ministries, departments and agencies of government (MDAs).

At the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Also, the extent of damage is also not yet known, some vehicles were said to have been affected by the inferno.

It can be recalled that this was not the first time the secretariat will be affected by a fire outbreak.

In 2017, fire broke out on the third floor of the secretariat, in the building which houses the ministry of health.

The inferno, which was reportedly caused by an “electric spark”, was said to have been immediately put out by firefighters, but no lives or office files were lost in the incident.

Earlier this year, a fire had broken out at the headquarters of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Abuja.

The incident came months after two buildings at the World Trade Centre in Abuja were also razed.