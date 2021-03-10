ADVERTISEMENT

BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Two men, a driver and a commuter abducted by gunmen along Ibadan/Akure road on Saturday last week have regained their freedom.

Osun State Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola who revealed the development to journalists stated that the victims were released in the early hours of Tuesday owing to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the police and other security agencies.

According to her, no ransom was paid to secure the release of the victims.

The police in a statement said, “The Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, Olawale Olokode in his frantic efforts and the support from other security outfits has secured the release of the two abductees, the driver and one commuter, reportedly missing/kidnapped along Ibadan/Akure road on 6th March, 2021.

“The victims were released in the early hours of today, 9th March,

2021 owing to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the Police and

other security agencies. No money was paid.

“The Commissioner of Police appeals to the good citizens of the state

to collaborate with police to get rid of all criminal elements from

the state, while assuring the members of the public, commuters of

their safety as security measures had been put in place to forestall

future occurrence.”