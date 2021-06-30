Two kidnappers were gunned down in the early hours of yesterday in Kogi State while collecting ransom on their victims from one of the neighbouring states.

Following actionable intelligence report, professional hunters in Okehi local government area of the state ambushed

the kidnappers who came out in Abobo area behind Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe to collect the ransom demanded before the release of their victims.

Two of the three kidnappers were killed in the process while one escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds and the captives were freed in the operation.

The divisional police officer, Okehi local government area, Mr Ovanja Yakubu said men of the Nigeria police in his division have been drafted to join professional hunters to apprehend the third kidnapper dead or alive.

Reacting to the development, the Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello