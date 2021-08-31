Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command yesterday said they gunned down two members of a suspected school kidnap gang and foiled an attempt to kidnap students and officials of the ICT Polytechnic, Itori located in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspects were killed during a gun battle between them and security operatives who snuffed the criminals out of the forest in Itori where they had been hibernating and awaiting the appropriate time to launch an attack against the polytechnic.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital said the Ewekoro Divisional Headquarters of the police received information on Sunday that some armed hoodlums in face masks were sighted hibernating in a bush at the back of the ICT polytechnic and hurriedly rushed to the scene.

“Coupled with the fact that many suspected kidnappers have been traced to the same forest before, the anti-robbery team of Ewekoro division was quickly dispatched to fish out the hoodlums.

“On sighting the policemen, the gang opened fire on them and the policemen engaged them in gun battle which lasted for about 40 minutes. At the end of the encounter, two members of the syndicate were gunned down, while others escaped with varying degrees of gun injuries”.

Oyeyemi however listed items recovered from the suspects to include; one locally fabricated shotgun, two live cartridges, two battle axes, empty shells of AK 47 rifle ammunition, three android phones, two small phones, eight pairs of slippers and two school bags.

Meanwhile, the command’s commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, who commended the gallantry display of his men, also warned criminals in and around the state to, “desist from testing the will power of the command under his watch.”