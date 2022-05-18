At least two persons have been reportedly killed and several others injured in a boundary dispute between Igbope and Igboho communities in Oyo State.

It was learnt that the crisis started two days ago when things fell apart between the two claimants of the disputed land along Kishi road.

The development was said to have forced residents and other road users to flee their abode to avoid being killed.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope federal constituency, Olumide Ojerinde has condemned the clash that erupted between Igbope and Igboho communities of Oorelope local government.

Speaking through his senior legislative aide, Abayomi Ogunnowo in a press statement, he decried the unwarranted violence between both communities, describing the development as “entirely condemnable”.

He urged the authorities to quickly intervene and establish lasting peace.

“Despite undeniable blood ties, my people in Igboho and Igbope are used to living in a manner that clearly shows that they admire each other. Last Saturday, hostilities broke out between both communities, leading to the loss of lives and the destruction of several properties.”

While urging both communities to embrace peace, the lawmaker, who is running for second term said he has been on different engagements on the ‘future of development’ in the federal constituency.

“Destruction of lives and properties does not define our humanity regardless of the disputes. We are a republican people by nature who resolve disputes through community meetings; not war. Killings and destruction of properties reduces our humanity and going forward.

“We should shun both as means of conflict resolution. No part of our Federal Constituency should be allowed to be engulfed in avoidable strife at a time we should be evolving strategies to keep our economy afloat; that will be too unfortunate. Incidentally, in a farming season, a crisis like this can only be an invitation to hunger, poverty and anarchy in the coming harvesting season”, he said.