Two members of the Plateau State House of Assembly have sued the state government and 16 others over the illegal impeachment of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ayuba Abok.

They are Hon. Gwottson Fom representing Jos South and his counterpart from Langtang North state constituency Hon. Tyem Pirfa Jinfa

The duo in an originating summons with suit no PLD/J 585/2021 between Hon. Gwottson D Fom and Hon. Tyem Pirfa Jinfa vs Rt. Hon Nuhu Abok Ayuba and 15 others , the Plaintiffs are asking the Court to nullify the sitting of the House of the 28th October, 2021 where Abok was said to have been impeached illegally.

Fom told the court that the impeachment was illegal because fewer than two thirds of the members sat at 6am which is considered an unparliamentary time.

Plaintiffs prayed the Court to nullify the sitting of the House of 28 October, 2021 and stop Hon. Yakubu Sanda from parading himself as the Speaker of the House.

They also alleged that the Speaker was not given fair hearing contrary to the Rules of the House as he ought to have been served with Notice of the allegations and a committee set up to investigate him .

“By the Rules , it is only where the committee indicts the speaker and 16 members of the House vote to support the report of the committee that the Speaker would be removed.

“This the Plaintiffs allege was not done and so they are asking the Court to nullify the impeachment and confirm Hon Abok as the Speaker and restrain Hon Yakubu Sanda from parading himself as the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly.”

The suit which was filled by the Law firm of Edward Pwajok SAN has been assigned to Hon Justice N .Musa who has fixed 31st January, 2022 to hear the Originating Summons.